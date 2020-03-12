Elderly Woman Stabbed to Death in Hanover

Latest Jamaica News, Hanover (McKoy’s News): Sixty-four-year-old Sandra Williams, Dressmaker of Clinic Hill, in Hanover, was stabbed to death by unknown assailants in her community on Wednesday, March 11.

Reports by the Kingsvale police are that about 6:05 p.m., residents stumbled upon the body of Williams and summoned the police.

On their arrival, Williams was seen lying on her back with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds to her body.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the hospital, where Williams was pronounced dead.

