Elderly Woman Murdered in St Catherine

The body of an elderly woman was discovered around 8:00 a.m., this morning in the community of Cotton Piece, in Ewarton, St Catherine.

She has been identified as Anita Brown, 75, otherwise called ‘Anni B’.

According to authorities on the scene, the woman’s throat had been slit.

The police have seized a ratchet knife suspected of being the murder weapon as evidence.

An investigation has been launched by the St Catherine North Police.