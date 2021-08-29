Elderly Woman Killed in St Catherine House Fire

An elderly female resident of  Marlie Acres community in Old Harbour, St Catherine is now dead, after a fire broke out at her home early Saturday morning.

Deceased is Madge Davis, also known as “Madgie”, of 139 Cedar Drive.

According to reports, the Old Harbour Fire Department received a call at 1:04 a.m. on Saturday morning, when the team arrived, the 10-room concrete house was engulfed in flames.

After the fire was extinguished, a search of the rubbles led to the discovery of Davis’ charred remains.

The scene was processed, and the remains taken to the morgue for a post mortem examination.

Hopeton Johnson, the district officer at the Old Harbour Fire Station, assessed the damage at $13 million.

The house was not covered by insurance.

The Old Harbour police are investigating.

