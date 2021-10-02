Trending now
Elderly Woman Found Dead After Being Washed Away in Gully By Flood Waters

An elderly woman was washed away by floodwaters while tending to her goats in a part of the Sandy Gully on Thursday, September 30.

According to police, the body of Beryl Bryan, a 77-year-old resident of the Drewsland community in St Andrew, was discovered by residents shortly after midday on Friday.

Residents in the community launched a search party to locate the Bryan, after learning she had gone missing on Thursday. The search began on Thursday, but was put off in the late evening due to poor visibility.

Local officials and rescue workers resumed the search a day later, but had to postpone it again due to the presence of crocodiles in the gully.

 

 

 

