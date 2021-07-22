Elderly Woman Dismembered, Body Partially Burnt in Portland

The partially burnt body of an elderly woman was discovered with chop wounds on her farm in Portland this morning (July 22).

The deceased has been identified as 60-year-old farmer Cynthia Hinds of St Margaret’s Bay in the parish.

According to reports, a passerby stumbled upon the body shortly after 8:00 a.m. this morning and alerted the police.

Hinds’ feet and hands were severed, there were also chop wounds to her face, back, and chest. In addition, there were significant burns on the lower body.

Hinds, a plantain farmer, is believed to have gone to her farm on land owned by the Airports Authority of Jamaica near St Margaret’s Bay shortly after 5:30 a.m., where she was attacked, chopped, and set ablaze.

Detectives are now processing the scene.