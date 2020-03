Jamaica News: An ambiance of sadness has fallen over the Haughton Court community, in Lucea, Hanover, following the burning death of an elderly woman, when her home was completely destroyed last Friday.

Deceased is 80-year-old Gwendolyn Brown, otherwise called ‘Ms Gwen’.

Police reports state that at around 1:17 a.m., fire was seen coming from Brown’s board and concrete home, and contacts were made to the Lucea Fire Department.

When the firefighters arrived, the building was already engulfed in flames.

The team reported that they could only manage to carry out cooling-down operations. Brown’s charred remains were found among the rubble. It is estimated that the damages are in the regions of over $1.5 million.

News Reporter: Marc Lodge

(Visited 79 times, 79 visits today)