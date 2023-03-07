Elderly Westmoreland Woman Missing

Seventy-eight-year-old Fay Stephenson otherwise called ‘Aunty Fay’, of Darling Street, Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland has been missing since Friday, March 03.
She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.
Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 12:00 p.m., Stephenson was last seen at home in a pink floral night gown. She has not been seen or heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Fay Stephenson is asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at (876)-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
No photograph of Fay Stephenson was made available at the time of this publication.