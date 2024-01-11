Elderly Trelawny Man Killed in House Fire

Leave a Comment / By / January 12, 2024

Trelawny, Jamaica: Elderly Trelawny Man Killed – An elderly man was killed in a house fire in Braco, Trelawny on Wednesday evening.

He has been identified as 77-year-old Vincent Hayden, a caretaker of a Braco address in the parish.

According to police, the fire department was alerted by residents who observed smoke coming from the three-bedroom house.

Upon the arrival of the brigade and the law enforcement officers, it was observed that the house had been completely destroyed. After the cooling process, the burnt remains of Hayden were discovered inside the rubble.

The source of the fire has not yet been determined.

 

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

Never miss a beat!

Interested in getting blog post updates? Simply click the button below to stay in the loop!