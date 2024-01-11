Elderly Trelawny Man Killed in House Fire

Trelawny, Jamaica: Elderly Trelawny Man Killed – An elderly man was killed in a house fire in Braco, Trelawny on Wednesday evening.
He has been identified as 77-year-old Vincent Hayden, a caretaker of a Braco address in the parish.
According to police, the fire department was alerted by residents who observed smoke coming from the three-bedroom house.
Upon the arrival of the brigade and the law enforcement officers, it was observed that the house had been completely destroyed. After the cooling process, the burnt remains of Hayden were discovered inside the rubble.
The source of the fire has not yet been determined.