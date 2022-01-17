Elderly St. Andrew Man Missing

11-year-old Omari Dacas Missing From,Kingston 8
11-year-old Omari Dacas Missing From,Kingston 8

Eighty-three-year-old David Hunter of Mozart Avenue, Kingston 8  has been missing since Friday, January 14.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Grants Pen Police are that about 1:00 p.m., Hunter was last seen at home dressed in a blue long sleeve shirt, reflector vest and black pants. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of David Hunter is asked to contact the Grants Pen Police at 876- 755-1597, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of David Hunter was made available at the time of this publication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com