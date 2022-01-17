Elderly St. Andrew Man Missing

Eighty-three-year-old David Hunter of Mozart Avenue, Kingston 8 has been missing since Friday, January 14.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Grants Pen Police are that about 1:00 p.m., Hunter was last seen at home dressed in a blue long sleeve shirt, reflector vest and black pants. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of David Hunter is asked to contact the Grants Pen Police at 876- 755-1597, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of David Hunter was made available at the time of this publication.