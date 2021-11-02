Elderly Sisters Found Dead at Home in St Catherine

The police are currently on the scene in Spring Village, St Catherine, where the bodies of two women, believed to be sisters, were discovered.

The deceased are Lola Lewis, 72, a disabled woman, and Christine Lewis, 69, a retired teacher and justice of the peace in St Catherine.

According to reports, the women were discovered at their residence in Spring Village, Old Harbour, at 9 o’clock on Tuesday.

Authorities say the women’s throats appear to have been slashed.

Mckoy’s News will provide more details as it becomes available.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com