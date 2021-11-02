Elderly Sisters Found Dead at Home in St Catherine

The police are currently on the scene in Spring Village, St Catherine, where the bodies of two women, believed to be sisters, were discovered.

The deceased are Lola Lewis, 72, a disabled woman, and Christine Lewis, 69, a retired teacher and justice of the peace in St Catherine.

According to reports, the women were discovered at their residence in Spring Village, Old Harbour, at 9 o’clock on Tuesday.

Authorities say the women’s throats appear to have been slashed.

Mckoy’s News will provide more details as it becomes available.