Elderly Pedestrian Killed During Motor Vehicle Collision On Flankers Main Road, St. James

The Coral Gardens Police are probing the circumstances surrounding a

vehicular collision on Flanker Main Road, St. James on Saturday, September 5, which claimed the

life of 72-year-old Llewelyn McKenzie of Bamboo Drive, Hanover.

Reports are that about 7:03 p.m., McKenzie was allegedly walking along the roadway, vicinity of

Burke Barracks, during a downpour of rain in a dimly lit area, when he was struck by Black 2010

Volkswagen Jetta motor car. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver has been warned for prosecution.