An elderly man, who has not been identified, was struck along the Spanish Town Road by 18-year-old driver of a Nissan Note motor vehicle.

It is being reported that the driver went to pick up his mother and sisters, who had to disembark a JUTC bus because one of the children was vomiting. This vomiting was causing concerns to other passengers who were suspicious of the baby having the COVID-19.

It is said after the youth picked up his relatives and was driving along the road he struck the man who was crossing the road.

The police are now investigating