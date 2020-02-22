Elderly Man Shot and Killed in St. Thomas

Breaking news two teenagers got shot in Norwood with high powered weapon
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The St. Thomas Police are following the leads into the shooting and death of an elderly man while on his way home on his bicycle on the night of Thursday, February 20.

He has been identified as 70-year old Nathaniel Brown, a resident of Hampton Court in St. Thomas.

According to reports, at about 8 o’clock, Brown was riding his bicycle on his way home along a dirt track after he visited a gaming establishment earlier, when shots were heard.

A passerby stumbled upon Brown’s body on the ground  and called the police.

No motive has been established for the killing.

Brown is the third person to be murdered in St Thomas since the start of the year.

Marc Lodge- News Reporter

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

celebration-of-peace
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....