Elderly Man Shot and Killed in St. Thomas

The St. Thomas Police are following the leads into the shooting and death of an elderly man while on his way home on his bicycle on the night of Thursday, February 20.

He has been identified as 70-year old Nathaniel Brown, a resident of Hampton Court in St. Thomas.

According to reports, at about 8 o’clock, Brown was riding his bicycle on his way home along a dirt track after he visited a gaming establishment earlier, when shots were heard.

A passerby stumbled upon Brown’s body on the ground and called the police.

No motive has been established for the killing.

Brown is the third person to be murdered in St Thomas since the start of the year.

Marc Lodge- News Reporter