Elderly Man Murdered at Home in St Catherine

The police in St Catherine North are investigating the death of an elderly man who was discovered with his throat slit at his home on Wednesday night.
The deceased has been identified as Roy Edwards, otherwise called ‘Bruckup’ and ‘Harry’, of Jobs lane, Spanish Town.
According to the police, at 11:00 p.m. Residents heard noises coming from Edwards home and became concerned. When they went to investigate, they saw him lying in a pool of blood.
The police were alerted and upon their arrival, Edwards was found with his throat slashed.
He was pronounced dead at hospital.