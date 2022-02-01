Elderly man missing

Eighty-seven-year-old Owen Downy of Jacks Hill, St. Andrew has been missing since Friday, January 28.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 182 centimetres (6 feet) tall.

Reports from the Matilda’s Corner Police are that about 12:30 p.m., Downy was last seen at home dressed in a green shirt and brown pants. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Owen Downy is asked to contact the Matilda’s Corner Police at 876-978-6003, 119 policeemergency number or the nearest police station.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com