Elderly man missing

Eighty-seven-year-old Owen Downy of Jacks Hill, St. Andrew has been missing since Friday, January 28.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 182 centimetres (6 feet) tall.

Reports from the Matilda’s Corner Police are that about 12:30 p.m., Downy was last seen at home dressed in a green shirt and brown pants. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Owen Downy is asked to contact the Matilda’s Corner Police at 876-978-6003, 119 policeemergency number or the nearest police station.