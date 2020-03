Jamaica News: A body was processed and move to the morgue after a 74-year-old man was suspected to have committed suicide on Wednesday. The man, Vincent Marriott, was a watchman of Anchovy, Port Antonio, Portland.

It is reported by the police that at about 10:30 a.m., Marriott’s body was discovered by residents who summon them.

Upon their arrival, the body was found hand by a piece of rope around his neck.

The scene was processed and taken to the morgue.