Elderly Man Found Wandering

The St. Andrew North Police are aseking the public’s assistance to reunite this elderly man with his family.

He was found wandering in Renfield district, Gordon Town, St. Andrew on Monday, June 27 at about 8:30 p.m. He gave his name as Lloyd Jones, and he was unable to give an address or any other information.

Anyone with information that can assist the Police to identify him or his family is being asked to contact the Gordon Town Police at 876-702-1870, the Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.