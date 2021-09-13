Elderly Man Found Dead at Home in Portland

An elderly man was found dead at his home in Portland on Sunday, September 12.

He has been identified as Oscar Jackson, a 74-year-old technician from Campbell Avenue in Port Antonio, Portland.

According to reports, a relative went to visit Jackson at 9:50 a.m., when his decomposing body was discovered inside the house.

The police were called, and when they arrived, they found Jackson lying on his bed with a stick under his head.

The scene was processed, and the body was taken to the morgue for an autopsy.