Elderly Kingston Man Missing

The Hunts Bay Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate 65-year-old Ruel Leachman of Berwick Road, Kingston 13 who has been missing since Thursday, August 20.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports are that Leachman was last seen at home about 9:00 p.m., wearing a white T-shirt, floral shorts and black slippers. He was not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ruel Leachman is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

No photograph of Ruel Leachman was obtained at the time of this publication.