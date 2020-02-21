Elderly Farmer Killed in Fatal Crash in St Ann

Pedestrian Killed on Six Miles bridge
Latest Jamaica News, St Ann (McKoy’s News): Elderly Farmer Killed in Fatal Crash Seventy-three-year-old O’Riley Johnson, farmer of Spring Gardens district in Portland, died from injuries he sustained when he was hit by a motor vehicle on the Spring Gardens main road, in the parish on Wednesday, February 19.

Reports by the Buff Bay police are that about 8:25 p.m., Johnson was standing along a section of the roadway when he was hit by a 2015 Toyota Reguisance motor truck.

The elderly farmer sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

