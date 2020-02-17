Elderly Farmer Commits Suicide in St Elizabeth

Latest Jamaica News, St Elizabeth (McKoy’s News): Elderly Farmer Commits Suicide – The Junction Police in St Elizabeth are investigating the death of Garnett Simpson, who is believed to have hung himself in his yard in St Elizabeth, on Saturday, February 15.

The deceased has been identified as 65-year-old Garnett Simpson, an elderly farmer from the Rose Hall District.

The police report states that at about 6:00 a.m., on Saturday his family members realized that Simpson was missing from his home.

A search of the yard led to the discovery of Simpson’s body, which was discovered hanging from a tree by a piece of rope that was tied around his neck.

The police were summoned and upon arrival Simpson was cut down, and the scene processed.