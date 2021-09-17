Elderly Couple Fatally Shot, Female injured in St Ann

Two senior citizens were killed, and a teenager wounded after gunmen launched an attack on a family in St Ann, on Wednesday (September 15).

The deceased have been identified as Thelma Nembhard, 61, and David Nembhard, 68, residents of Woodstock district, Claremont in the parish.

According to reports, the three were at home when they were ambushed by two gunmen who entered the premises and opened fire at 5:40 p.m. All three were struck, and the senior citizens died on the scene.

Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell, Commander of the St Ann Police, stated that the incident seems to be domestic in nature.

Powell is pleading with anyone who has information to come forward, and to report any actions that they believe may be related to criminal activity in the area.