Trending now
Memorial service for Ms. Sandra Hartley
Truck attack that killed 12 in Berlin ‘intentional’
LASCO Financial Service - Now LASCO MONEY
LASCO Financial Service – Now LASCO MONEY
Janet Jackson Just Had Her Baby
Janet Jackson Just Had Her Baby, and His Name Is Amazing

Elderly Couple Fatally Shot, Female injured in St Ann

Two senior citizens were killed, and a teenager wounded after gunmen launched an attack on a family in St Ann, on Wednesday (September 15).

The deceased have been identified as Thelma Nembhard, 61, and David Nembhard, 68, residents of Woodstock district, Claremont in the parish.

According to reports, the three were at home when they were ambushed by two gunmen who entered the premises and opened fire at 5:40 p.m. All three were struck, and the senior citizens died on the scene.

According to reports, the three were at home when they were ambushed by two gunmen who entered the premises and opened fire at 5:40 p.m. All three were struck, and the senior citizens died on the scene.

Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell, Commander of the St Ann Police, stated that the incident seems to be domestic in nature.

Powell is pleading with anyone who has information to come forward, and to report any actions that they believe may be related to criminal activity in the area.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

Related Posts

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com