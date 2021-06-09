Elderly Bus Driver Shot to Death and Robbed of His Bus, in St Catherine

71-year-old Walton Gardner, a bus driver of Fort Totten Drive, Garvey Meade, St Catherine, was shot and killed by armed robbers, during a robbery attempt in his community, on Monday, June 7.

Reports by the Portmore police are that about 4:25 am, Gardner was in the process of driving his Toyota Coaster bus from his yard, when he was pounced upon by armed men.

The robbers proceeded to rob him of his Toyota bus, opened fire hitting him multiple times, and escaped in a stolen vehicle.

The police were alerted and upon arrival, the elderly bus driver who was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds, was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

