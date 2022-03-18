Elderly British National Gone Missing in Spanish Town

The Spanish Town Police are asking members of the public for assistance to locate an elderly British national who went missing since Thursday, January 21.

He has been identified as 84-year-old Lloyd Whitely of Hackney, in London, England.

Investigators say Whitely who suffers from psychological and other physical disorders, is of dark complexion, slim built, and about 6-feet tall.

The police say Whitely was last seen on January 21 in the Waltham Park area, and anyone knowing his whereabouts is being asked to contact the Spanish Town police at 876-984-2305 or police 119 emergency, or the nearest police station.

