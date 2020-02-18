Elder Dies in Motor Vehicle Accident

Manchester, Jamaica – An elderly man is now dead, following a motor vehicle accident which occurred on the Brokenhurst main road in Manchester, on Sunday February 16.

He is identified as 71-year-old John Broomfield of Farmer District in the parish.

According to police reports, about 4:16 pm, Broomfield was driving his Toyota Tacoma motor car and upon reaching at a section of the roadway, he allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an embankment.

The police were summoned to the scene and he was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.