Elder Dies in Motor Vehicle Accident

Massive Accident on Winston Jones Highway, Manchester
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Manchester, Jamaica – An elderly man is now dead, following a motor vehicle accident which occurred on the Brokenhurst main road in Manchester, on Sunday February 16.

He is identified as 71-year-old John Broomfield of Farmer District in the parish.

According to police reports, about 4:16 pm, Broomfield was driving his Toyota Tacoma motor car and upon reaching at a section of the roadway, he allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an embankment.

The police were summoned to the scene and he was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
Coronavirus Infections Slow in China as Apple Warns of Iphone Shortages
Coronavirus Infections Slow in China as Apple Warns of Iphone Shortages
China Regulator Says Coronavirus Impact on Industries to Show in February
China Regulator Says Coronavirus Impact on Industries to Show in February
Jamaican Jailed for Overstaying, Faces Deportation in Guyana
Jamaican Jailed for Overstaying, Faces Deportation in Guyana
Elder Dies in Motor Vehicle Accident
Elder Dies in Motor Vehicle Accident
St Andrew Man Charged for Assault, Gun Possession
St Andrew Man Charged for Assault, Gun Possession
Police And Taxi Driver People Look At This
Police And Taxi Driver People Look At This
Jah Know! Popcaan Bait Up Mavado Baaaaddd
Jah Know! Popcaan Bait Up Mavado Baaaaddd
Two Teens Arrested, Currently Facing Charges For Stolen Car, Impersonating A Police
Two Teens Arrested, Currently Facing Charges For Stolen Car, Impersonating A Police
27-Y-O Woman Shot Dead/ 5-Y-O Son Shot & Injured at Their Home in Kingston
27-Y-O Woman Shot Dead/ 5-Y-O Son Shot & Injured at Their Home in Kingston
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....