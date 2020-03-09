Elder charged with wounding with intent

Man Chopped to Death in St James
Jamaica News: A 60-year-old man was charged with wounding with intent after he used a machete to chop an injury a man on Monday, March 1, 2020.

Charged is Bertham Lewis, a mason of Highlight View in St Andrew.

According to reports, Lewis had an altercation with another man where a machete was brought into play and used to inflict wounds on the other man.

He was taken to hospital where he was treated.

Lewis was arrested and later charged. His court date is being finalised.

 

News Reporter: Marc Lodge

