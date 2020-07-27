Elaine Thompson-Herah Sizzles To 10.73 In Kingston, Forte Beats Blake

The Rio 2016 Double Olympic Games sprint double champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, ran 10.73 seconds in only her third race this year at the Velocity Fest Meet 3 at Jamaica College in Kingston on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

The wind reading, however, was 3.0m/s, which is above the allowable limit of 2.0m/s. which means that the 10.98 clocked by Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of Bahamas is still the fastest time in the world this year.

The Bahamian sprinter stepped down to the 100m on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Back To The Track meet in Clermont, Florida and smashed her PB in the heats with 11.03 before going even quicker in the final and her 10.98 (1.4m/s) erased the previous world-lead of 11 seconds flat recorded by Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce on July 11 at the Velocity Fest Meet 1 in Kingston.

Shashalee Forbes was a distant second in 11.05 while Indian Srabani Nanda, who trains at MVP, finished third in 11.51.

In the men’s equivalent, 2011 World 100m champion Yohan Blake, the youngest ever, who returned off a long break forced by the COVID-19 lockdown to secure victory in the 200m a week ago was no match for MVP Track Club’s Julian Forte in the 100m.

Both sprinters competed in section six. Forte, supported by a slight tailwind, clocked 9.96 (2.1m/s), just clear of Blake, who came home in 10.07, a time good enough to maintain the Titans Track Club sprinter second place overall.

Nesta Carter of MVP Track Club, who won section five, finished third overall in 10.18.

Olympic and World 400m bronze medallist Shericka Jackson covered her one-lap specialty in 51.81 seconds ahead of teammate Stephenie-Ann McPherson 52.72. Janieve Russell was the quickest over the distance with a season’s best 51.67 seconds exactly a second ahead of Rushell Clayton, who was a distant runner-up. Veteran quarter-miler Rusheen McDonald in his season opener logged 46.10 seconds.