Eighty-one-year-old Rose Watt Missing, from St Catherine

Eighty-one-year-old Rose Watt of Zambia, Central Village in St. Catherine has been missing since Saturday, July 24.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 163 centimeters (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Central Village Police are that about Watt was last seen in her community about 12:15 p.m. Her mode of dress the last time she went missing is unknown. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rose Watt is being asked to contact the Central Village Police at 876-984-2644, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.