Eighteen-year-old Rosheda Morrison Missing, from St Catherine

Eighteen-year-old Rosheda Morrison, a call centre representative of Nugent Street, Spanish Town in St. Catherine has been missing since Saturday, June 12.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Morrison was last seen on Nugent Street about 11:00 a.m., her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. All attempts to contact her have failed.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rosheda Morrison is asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-9842305-, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.