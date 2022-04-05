Eighteen-year-old Glacia Blake Missing, from St. Andrew

Eighteen-year-old Glacia Blake, otherwise called ‘Dudum’, of Happy Gate District, St. Andrew has been missing since Friday, April 01.

She is of dark complexion, slim build, and is about 165 centimetres ( 5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Irish Town Police are that Glacia was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. Efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Glacia Blake is being asked to contact the Irish Town Police at (876) 944-8242, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

No photograph of Glacia Blake was made available at the time of this publication.

