Eighteen-year-old Darrel Roberts Missing, from Kingston

Eighteen-year-old Darrel Roberts of Windy Way, Harbour View, Kingston 17 has been missing since Wednesday, May 18.

He is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 172 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the Harbour View Police are that about 4:35 p.m., Roberts was last seen at home wearing a black jeans pants, blue-and-white T-shirt and pair of black shoes. Efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Darrel Roberts is being asked to contact the Harbour View Police at (876) 928-6001, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.