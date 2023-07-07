Eighteen Charged with Breaches of Child Care and Protection Act, in Connection with Qahal Yahweh Religious Group

Eighteen persons have been charged with breaches of the Child Care and Protection Act as investigations continue into activities that have taken place at the Qahal Yahweh Religious Group located at Norwood Avenue, Paradise, St James.
The charged have been granted bail and are scheduled to appear before the Saint James Parish Court on July 19, 2023. Seven other individuals were arrested on reasonable suspicion of involvement in other offenses and placed in safe custody pending further investigations.
The charges come following several inquiries, interviews, and recording of statements, a multi-agency operation was conducted on June 30, 2023, in partnership with the Ministry of Health. As a result of this operation, twenty-two individuals were escorted to the Montego Bay police station for questioning.
- Rebecca Gallimore and Christopher Anderson
- Jodian Spence and Oral Spence
- Jose Foskin
- Engrid Williams
- Rayon Letman
- Francine Paris
- Roanalee Maitland
- Fabian Nelson
- Melisha Thompson and Javaughn Thompson
- Alicia Medley-Bennett
- Nickeisha Harding & Derrick Clarke
- Omar Thompson
- Vera Wollery
- Neil Spence
These are charges based on the evidence available to the JCF to date. The investigation is ongoing, and raft additional charges may be filed in short order. The accused include several parents whose children have been placed into State care.
Notably, Neil A. Spence, also known as ‘Benia’, voluntarily turned himself in to the police and was subsequently interviewed, charged, and bailed on accusations related to assault.
Our ongoing investigations aim to arrest and charge other individuals implicated in the offences detected.
Individuals in custody are being represented by the law office of Mr. Peter Champagnie, Kings Counsel, and will be interviewed in the presence of their attorney.
The JCF is steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the rights and wellbeing of our children and will vigorously pursue all available avenues to ensure justice is served. We ask for the public’s continued support in these ongoing investigations.
We will provide more updates as this investigation progresses and we thank the public for their patience and understanding during this time.
