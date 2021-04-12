Eight people dead, several injured following Highway 2000 accident

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Eight persons are dead and several others are injured following a horrific motor vehicle accident that occurred on the Kingston to Clarendon leg of the PJ Patterson Highway, just moments ago. It’s alleged that a minibus driver seemed to have lost control of his vehicle which swerved and hit the concrete barrier in the center of the road as passengers were flung from the bus.

These reports were confirmed by Police officers who are currently assessing the scene while trying to keep another person alive who they said is still fighting for life.

Mckoy’s News will provide more details as they become available.

 

Natasha Williams – News Reporter

Email: [email protected]

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....