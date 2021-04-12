Eight people dead, several injured following Highway 2000 accident

Eight persons are dead and several others are injured following a horrific motor vehicle accident that occurred on the Kingston to Clarendon leg of the PJ Patterson Highway, just moments ago. It’s alleged that a minibus driver seemed to have lost control of his vehicle which swerved and hit the concrete barrier in the center of the road as passengers were flung from the bus.

These reports were confirmed by Police officers who are currently assessing the scene while trying to keep another person alive who they said is still fighting for life.

Mckoy’s News will provide more details as they become available.

Natasha Williams – News Reporter

