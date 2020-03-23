“Eggie” Murdered in Broad Daylight, in Flankers

Latest Jamaica News, Montego Bay (McKoy’s News): The Coral Gardens police have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of a man, who was shot multiple times at his home at Lime Tree Lane in Flankers, St James, on Monday morning.

The police have so far released the identity of the victim only as “Eggie”, also of Lime Tree Lane.

Reports are that about 10:30 a.m., residents heard gunshots being fired from the directions of the victim’s house, and went to investigate.

Upon arriving at the house, the man known as “Eggie” was discovered on the inside, with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Residents say his death is a reprisal of Sundays shooting death of a 9-year-old boy, and the shooting and wounding of four other persons, including the daughter of dancehall DJ, Tommy “Sparta” Lee.