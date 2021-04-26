Edwin Allen girls and St. Jago boys win Central Champs

Edwin Allen High girls and St Jago High boys retained their titles at 2021 Central Athletics Championships on Thursday, April 22, 2021, final day at GC Foster College in Spanish Town.

Frankfield-based Edwin Allen won the Championships with 414 points ahead of St. Jago 342.50 points, Hydel 340 points, Holmwood Technical 182.50 points, and Vere Technical 163 points complete the top five after the two days competition.

St. Jago topped the boys’ section with 413 points, well ahead of Edwin Allen 205 points, Clarendon College 146 points, Vere Technical 99 points, and St. Catherine 77 points complete the top five.

The track events were time finals.

In the 100m, the 16-year-old Clayton won in 11.39, five-hundredths of a second fastest than section five winner Brianna Lyston, 11.44.

Tia Clayton, who seemed to hurt herself in the 100m heat with Lyston, finished in 11.60 for third overall in the time final event.

Tina Clayton returned on day 2 to take the Class 2 girls’ 200m in 23.67. Hydel’s Kerrica Hill, the winner of heat 4, finished second overall in wind-aided (2.1m/s) 23.94.

Vere’s Malik Carridice won the boys’ Class 3 sprint double. He won the 100m in 11.29 and 200m in 23.64.

Tyrice Taylor of Vere was also hot. He ran 47.27 to beat Champs 2019 class 2 champion Tahj Hamm of Holmwood, 47.28.

Edwin Allen’s Brandy Hall won Class 1 girls 100m in 11.73, while St. Jago took Classes 3 and 4 with Camoy Binger 12.03 and Poshanna-Lee Blake 12.44.

Sandrey Davison of St. Catherine topped the boys’ Class 1 100m in 10.61. St. Jago’s Tajai Duffus was the Class 2 winner in 10.84.

The annual championships were cancelled last year amidst the global coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak.