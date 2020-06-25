Educators applauded for partial re-opening of schools

The National Council on Education (NCE) is congratulating educators for what it calls “the sterling work they did and continue to do,” as upper school children returned to school June 7 to prepare for exit examinations.

The NCE said that with the help of educators, most of the schools have been able to meet the stringent, though necessary mandatory guidelines of the Ministry of Health, making for a safer school environment for all stakeholders.

Chairman of the Council, Alphansus Davis said: “I commend the principals, their teachers and all members of staff who rose to the challenge and displayed high levels of initiative and creativity in preparing the schools to accommodate the students within the context of the continued threat of COVID-19.”

The Council said teachers should be assured that parents and other stakeholders in the system value their efforts. It said it is working o develop protocols to be made available to the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information (MOEYI) for the full resumption of classes in September.

The National Council on Education is the major policy advisory body on educational matters to the Minister of Education.