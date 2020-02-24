Education Ministry To Utilise Counselling To Address Social Challenges Affecting Education Sector

Jamaica News: Minister with responsibility for Education, Youth, and Information, Hon. Karl Samuda, says the Ministry will be utilizing counselling, among other interventions, to address social challenges affecting the education sector.
He said this is being done against the background of information suggesting that a significant number of children are from households where trauma features in their upbringing.
“It is our intention to establish a mechanism within the Ministry, that will demand constant collaboration between the leadership of our Ministry, the teaching staff and the leadership of the teaching fraternity, and the families of these children who are traumatised,” Mr. Samuda said.
He was speaking during Jamaica Day activities at the Denbigh High School in Clarendon on February 21.
The day was observed under the theme ‘Celebrating Jamaica: Highlighting our Icons in the Arts, Agriculture and Technological Innovations’.
Mr. Samuda argued that counselling must be utilised to guide children who display anti-social behaviour, while advising that the use of corporal punishment will not be an option.
“Caning will not return to this country, we are not about to introduce measures that are draconian, in order to solve the problems that we have failed to solve,” he stressed.
“The challenge that confront some of our students can be overcome, if they are properly guided. This will only come with the establishment of a relationship through our guidance counsellors, and our experienced personnel who understand the socio-economic issues of the country,” the Minister added.
Meanwhile, the Minister stated that despite the various challenges arising, the education system is “operating very well,” pointing out that many schools are “operating at highly efficient levels, offering to our children a great opportunity for the future.”
Source: JIS News