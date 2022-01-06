Education Minister Encourages Parents And Students To Get Vaccinated

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, continues to encourage parents and students to get vaccinated, in light of the resumption of face-to-face classes.

During a recent visit to the Rock Hall Primary School, in St. Andrew, Minister Williams pointed out that the vaccination rate for high schools across the island is only at 32 per cent.

“So, that would be my first advice to parents. Secondly, I’m saying the protocols work, please observe them, please encourage your children to observe them at home, in the community, and to and from school,” she said.

“We have to learn to live with it (COVID-19). As the Prime Minister indicated, we have to transition into another phase of personal responsibility and we have to take that seriously,” the Minister added.

Mrs. Williams said she noticed that students at the Rock Hall Primary School understand the concept of social distancing and the respective protocols, adding that this is “encouraging.”

“I’m quite encouraged by our children. They do understand, and they do observe in most cases, a lot better than the adults,” she noted.

Mrs. Williams said her Ministry will continue to work alongside the Ministry of Health and Wellness for guidance as it relates to face-to-face classes throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Acting Principal of Rock Hall Primary School, Ms. Keisha Mehabear, said the school’s administration is doing its best “to keep all students safe.”

“We have sanitisation station machines in each classroom, staff room and every common area. We have wash stations as well,” she noted.

Ms. Mehabear said since November 2021, the school has not had a confirmed case for staff or students.

Currently, 90 per cent of students have returned for face-to-face classes.

WRITTEN BY: CHANEL SPENCE

SOURCE: JIS news