Edna Manley College Offers Audio Support Workshops For Churches

Churches islandwide are being afforded the opportunity to participate in audio support workshops being facilitated by the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts (EMCVPA) through its School of Continuing Education and Allied Programmes.

The sessions are designed to equip persons with technical skills to facilitate live streaming of sermons and services.

“What we’re trying to say to churches is, get your sound engineers trained with us as we know some of them are self-taught,” said the School’s Director, Leighton Jones.

Since the onset of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many churches have been reaching congregants virtually as a means of reducing transmission of the virus.

Even with the withdrawal of the Disaster Risk Management Act, effective March 18, 2022, many churches continue to offer a virtual option for attending services, and the EMCVPA saw this as a market that needed to be tapped into.

Mr. Jones noted that while the low quality of live streams is related to churches not having the appropriate tools and equipment, it is also due to their having untrained personnel.

“What we want to do is to help [the churches] through that” he said, noting that sessions have been held with church groups in St. Ann and support will be provided in other parishes.

Churches can contact the EMCVPA School of Continuing Education and Allied Programmes to get more information on how to access the Church Audio Support Workshops by emailing [email protected] or calling 876 619-EDNA (3362).