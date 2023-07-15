Edmund Bartlett says Small and Medium Enterprises Driving 80% of Tourism, but Get only 20% of the Returns

According to the Minister, this has created what he described as an “asymmetry that needs rebalancing”.
He was speaking at the opening of the Christmas in July tradeshow event at the AC Hotel in Kingston recently.
According to a release from the Ministry of Tourism, in order to address this problem, Bartlett says Jamaica is building the capacity of its small enterprises to scale up, innovate, add value, and meet the growing demand in the tourism industry.
Bartlett also said that one of Jamaica’s primary platforms for achieving this goal is the annual Christmas in July tradeshow, which brings together key stakeholders from the tourism sector, corporate Jamaica, government entities, embassies, missions, and international organizations.
More than 600 patrons turned out for the event which showcased and engaged with 175 exhibitors, 53 of whom were returning participants, while 122 were participating in the tradeshow for the first time.
Bartlett also said that even though Christmas in July has been crucial in introducing locally-made products to the tourism sector, there is still ample opportunity for growth, as in the first half of 2023, Jamaica saw a potential market of 2.2 million shoppers made up of stopover arrivals and cruise passengers, generating earnings of US$2.2 billion.
“What we are looking at is a growing market. We do things like Christmas in July because this is a showcase where you can come with your goods and the services you provide and make contracts,” he pointed out.
In the meantime, Bartlett, said Christmas in July tradeshow aids in his ministry’s steadfast commitment to promoting the inclusion and success of small and medium tourism enterprises in the lucrative tourism value chain.
“The purpose of this showcasing is a fulfilment of government’s policy in relation to how we are building the capacity of our small and medium tourism enterprises and players to benefit from and tap into the lucrative and elongated tourism value chain,” he said.
1 thought on “Edmund Bartlett says Small and Medium Enterprises Driving 80% of Tourism, but Get only 20% of the Returns”
Pingback: Edmund Bartlett says SMEs drive 80% of tourism but only get 20% in return – kodaktravel