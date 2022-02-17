“Ed” Shot to Death in Kingston

One man was shot to death by unknown assailants along Smith Lane, Kingston 11, on Monday, February 14.
He has been identified as 29-year-old Robin Smith, otherwise called ‘ED’ of Rosalie Avenue, Kingston 11.
Reports by the Hunts Bay police are that about 6:30pm, residents heard explosions and summoned them.
On the arrival of the lawmen, Smith was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
An investigation had been launched into this latest murder.

