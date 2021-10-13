Ed Sheeran Sings Ishawna’s “Equal Rights” Word For Word!

Ed Sheeran is clearly a huge fan of Jamaican dancehall music.

The British Superstar went viral after referring to Dancehall Artiste Ishawna’s Equal Rights single.

The female dancehall artiste’s sampled Sheeran’s 2017 mega hit, Shape Of You, to create the catchy & explicit dancehall hit.

During an interview, Ed Sheeran explained that a number of remixes spawned from Shape Of You. He then referred to Ishawna’s version and the Brit knows it word for word!

Sheeran released Shape Of You on  January 6 2017 as one of the double lead singles from his third studio album ÷, along with “Castle on the Hill”.

The dancehall-infused pop song was written by Ed Sheeran, Steve Mac and Johnny McDaid.

 

 

