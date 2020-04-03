ECC Implements Measures to Assist Children During School Closure as a Result of COVID-19

Jamaica News: The Early Childhood Commission (ECC) has implemented measures to assist parents and caregivers with the continued development of their children 0-5 years during the period of school closure as a result of COVID-19.

Daily activity plans for children and parenting tips have been placed on ECC’s website in the newly created COVID Corner, videos have been recorded of team members reading children’s stories which are shared on ECC’s social media platforms Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and on the 1st 1000 Days Application. The Commission has also been utilizing its email database to provide updates on COVID-19 from the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Ministry of Health and Wellness and updates from the ECC to Early Childhood Practitioners (ECP).

Additionally, the Resource centres islandwide have been closed as a precautionary measure to protect team members and practitioners. Practitioners are able to contact Inspectors and Development Officers who are working from home as their contact numbers have been made available.

Executive Director of the Early Childhood Commission Karlene DeGrasse-Deslandes is encouraging stakeholders in the Early Childhood Development Sector to observe the precautionary measures outlined by Prime Minister The Most Honourable Andrew Holness and the Ministry of Health and Wellness. “Keep informed based on updates from the authorities, practice social distancing and proper sanitation. As the nation braces for the continued impact of COVID-19, please try to remain safe. The Commission continues to manage the EC sector as we get through this crisis together”, she said.

The Early Childhood Commission’s Head Office located at Shops 44-49 Kingston Mall, Downtown Kingston remains open and can also be reached via phone at 876-618-2769 or email [email protected]

Source: JIS News