Early morning murder in Whitfield Town

A man was shot and killed early this morning in an area of Whitfield town called Betley Lane. The incident took place approximately 5 a.m.

He died on the spot.

Whitfield Town is among the areas in which curfew measures were recently imposed.

The St. Andrew South Police has processed the scene of the incident and an investigation is underway to ascertain the reason for the attack.

The deceased man has not yet been unidentified.

Mckoy’s News will provide more details on this story as they become available.

Natasha Williams- Mckoy’s Senior Writer