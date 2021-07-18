Early morning murder in Whitfield Town

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A man was shot and killed early this morning in an area of Whitfield town called Betley Lane. The incident took place approximately 5 a.m.

He died on the spot.

Whitfield Town is among the areas in which curfew measures were recently imposed.

The St. Andrew South Police has processed the scene of the incident and an investigation is underway to ascertain the reason for the attack.

The deceased man has not yet been unidentified.

Mckoy’s News will provide more details on this story as they become available.

Natasha Williams- Mckoy’s Senior Writer

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Rhemii Ice - Recording artist

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Rhemii Ice - Recording artist