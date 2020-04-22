Early Morning Murder in Greenpond

A man who is believed to be in his early  20s was shot and killed in the community of Greenpond, St. James, on Wednesday morning, April 22.

The deceased is identified as Dwayne Gooden, a local gas delivery personnel who resided in the same community of Greenpond.

According to reports, Gooden was in the process of delivering gas when he was pounced upon by men who opened fire hitting him multiple times.

Gooden died on the spot.

It is unclear whether robbery was the motive of the attack; however, police were quick on the scene and are currently investigating.

Residents are saddened by this course of event. Gooden and his family operated the A and H gas outlet along the Greenpond main road for several years.

