Earlier Start For CXC Will Limit Disruption To New School Year – Minister Samuda

Jamaica News: Minister with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Karl Samuda, says the earlier date for the sitting of the external examinations will limit disruption to the new school year.

“The earlier start date will see our students completing their exams by August 3, allowing them a much-needed break before the start of the new school year in September,” Mr. Samuda said.

He was speaking in the House of Representatives on June 2.

The sitting of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CESC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), originally scheduled to start on July 27, will now commence on July 13.

Minister Samuda said that the decision to bring the date forward was taken by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) after further consultations with other Caribbean islands.

He said that the adjustment will allow subjects with low registration, such as Modern Language Orals, Human and Social Biology, as well as the Alternative Papers to the School-Based Assessments, to be taken within the first two weeks of the exams.

Subjects with high registration will be administered in the final week of July.

He noted that starting the exams on July 13 also gives CXC an opportunity to mark the papers and present grades in the third week of September.

Meanwhile, students taking external examinations will physically return to the classroom on Monday (June 8).

“They will continue to finalise preparations for the exams until July 3, when the school term officially ends,” he noted.

Some 58,720 students have registered to take the CSEC examinations and 16,184 are registered to sit the CAPE.

Source: JIS News