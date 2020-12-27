Earlier curfew hours Boxing Day and New Year’s Day

Jamaicans and visitors to the island are being reminded that tighter curfew

hours apply today, Boxing Day as was the case Christmas Day. New Year’s Day will

also have tighter curfew hours.

Today, December 26, Boxing Day curfew will start at 7 p.m. and will end

Sunday morning at 5 o’clock.

The daily curfew hours as of Sunday, December 27, will begin at 10 p.m. until

5 a.m. each following day. This will also include December 31, which is New Year’s

Eve. This means, the typical Watch Nigh services that go until midnight will NOT

take place. The same goes for New Year’s Eve Balls. Besides, gatherings must be no

more than 15.

In Westmoreland gatherings should be no more than 10.

On New Year’s Day, January 1, 2021, the curfew will commence at 7:00 p.m.

and end 5:00 a.m. the following morning.