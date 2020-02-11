DyDy Gives ‘Fresh’ Take on Dancehall

Social media sensation DyDy is set to flip the dancehall game on its ear. Newly signed to Todd Talent and Management Inc., the artiste development and production company of Shemara and Corey Todd, DyDy has released a new club-banger called Fresh, which is racking up thousands of views on YouTube since its release two weeks ago.

“I’m just grateful that the Todds are giving me a chance and support to reach my full potential. To be aligned with such successful people is an honour. I trust their direction will lead me on a path of greatness,” she said.

Shemara believes that DyDy possesses that ‘x factor’ that can rocket her to superstardom.

“She’s young, fresh and marketable. She just needed a driving force to take her career to a different level. Dydy has the potential to be a big name for Jamaica and for dancehall music, and I’m committed to showing the world that,” she said.

Her husband Corey, businessman and manager of dancehall artiste Masicka, will bring his vast expertise and talents to drive the project forward.

He said he had not been actively seeking to manage a female act, but he was impressed by, DyDy’s work ethic and avant-garde style and now fully supports the vision for her ascent in the dancehall game.

“There’s room for more, especially more versatile performing acts from Jamaica. We definitely see a lane that’s not occupied at the moment and we’re about to make that DyDy’s lane,” he said.

St Elizabeth native DyDy, given name Dyrana McIntosh, migrated to the US at age 17. She famously developed a social media following with her charisma and wit, racking up close to 500,000 avid followers on Instagram.

In 2017, she released her first single 2 can which received heavy rotation on local and international radio. However, unforeseen complications led to an unexpected hiatus in her musical journey. Now, she is ready to move forward and says she believes now is her time.

Source: Jamaica-star.com