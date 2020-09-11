Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson celebrates wife’s birthday after COVID-19 recovery

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson feels “grateful” to celebrate his wife Lauren Hashian’s 36th birthday after he and his family battled COVID-19.

“HAPPIEST OF BIRTHDAYS to my one of a kind woman @laurenhashianofficial who holds it all down and makes our ‘big engine’ run – with a beautiful and inspiring quality, a sweet harmony & a lotta love 💯🎶❤️” he captioned a black-and-white photo of the pair on Wednesday. “I’m a grateful man. Happy Birthday, baby and tequila’s on me 😉🥃”

The “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” star also shared song lyrics to AC/DC’s “You Shook Me All Night Long,” which said, “She was a fast machine, she kept her motor clean – she was the best damn woman that I ever seen.”

Last week, Johnson, 48, revealed he, Hashian, and their two young daughters, Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2, were recovering after testing positive for the coronavirus.

“This has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family,” he said in a video on Instagram. “We’re on the other end of it, we’re on the other side. We’re no longer contagious, and we are — thank God — we are healthy.”

Johnson and Hashian got married in August 2019. The couple have been together since 2007, following the former WWE star’s split from ex-wife Dany Garcia.

Source: Page Six