Duquane Armstrong Missing, from Kingston

Twenty-six-old Duquane Armstrong of Surbiton road Kingston 10 has been missing since Thursday, June 24

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 162 centimetres (5 feet 10 inches) tall.

Reports from the New Kingston Police are that Armstrong was last seen at home about 5:00p.m., wearing black Polo T-shirt, blue jeans pants and a pair of sneakers. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Duquane Armstrong is asked to contact the New Kingston Police at 876 926-3508, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.